Eovaldi (elbow, rib) threw a bullpen session at Tropicana Field without setbacks Tuesday and will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It remains to be seen if the Friday outing will be Eovaldi's final rehab appearance, or if he'll take the mound at the minor-league level one last time before heading to the big-league club. Eovaldi third rehab appearance was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but that was postponed due to a rib strain.