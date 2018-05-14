Eovaldi (elbow) suffered a strained right rib muscle, delaying his rehab start from Tuesday to an unknown date, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's the latest in a long run of bad luck for Eovaldi. After missing the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, he was forced to undergo another surgery on the eve of the season to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. He was expected to rejoin the Rays in late May but will now be sidelined for another undetermined amount of time.