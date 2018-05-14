Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Suffers setback
Eovaldi (elbow) suffered a strained right rib muscle, delaying his rehab start from Tuesday to an unknown date, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's the latest in a long run of bad luck for Eovaldi. After missing the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, he was forced to undergo another surgery on the eve of the season to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. He was expected to rejoin the Rays in late May but will now be sidelined for another undetermined amount of time.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Next rehab outing set•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Works two innings in latest rehab start•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Eyeing May 24 return•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Throws 17 pitches in first rehab outing•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Begins rehab assignment Friday•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Up to 99 mph in bullpen session•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...