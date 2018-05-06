Eovaldi (elbow) fired 17 pitches -- 13 for strikes -- in his first rehab outing with High-A Charlotte on Friday night, allowing a run on two hits over one inning against Bradenton.

It was a solid first step for Eovaldi, who got his work in without any apparent setbacks. Manager Kevin Cash was clear about what he envisions as the next steps for the hard-throwing veteran, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "He'll get on a five-man rotation," Cash said. "He'll throw a bullpen. And then the next time a two [innings] and 35 [pitches] session, whatever comes first."