Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Throws 17 pitches in first rehab outing
Eovaldi (elbow) fired 17 pitches -- 13 for strikes -- in his first rehab outing with High-A Charlotte on Friday night, allowing a run on two hits over one inning against Bradenton.
It was a solid first step for Eovaldi, who got his work in without any apparent setbacks. Manager Kevin Cash was clear about what he envisions as the next steps for the hard-throwing veteran, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "He'll get on a five-man rotation," Cash said. "He'll throw a bullpen. And then the next time a two [innings] and 35 [pitches] session, whatever comes first."
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Begins rehab assignment Friday•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Up to 99 mph in bullpen session•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Remains ahead of schedule•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Continues to make progress•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Could return in late May•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Already back to throwing•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....