Eovaldi tossed six innings of two-run ball in a no-decision Monday against the Marlins, allowing eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Eovaldi endured his share of baserunners in this one, but he allowed just two extra-base hits and induced 11 groundball outs to help mitigate the damage. He allowed a run on three hits in the second inning and another via a solo home run in the fifth. Though he completed his second straight quality start, Eovaldi received little run support and never really had a shot at a win. Things are looking up for the right-hander, who's posted a 14:3 K:BB while allowing just two earned runs across 12 total innings over his last two starts. He'll next get the ball in a favorable matchup with the Mets this weekend.