Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses quality start for no-decision
Eovaldi tossed six innings of two-run ball in a no-decision Monday against the Marlins, allowing eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Eovaldi endured his share of baserunners in this one, but he allowed just two extra-base hits and induced 11 groundball outs to help mitigate the damage. He allowed a run on three hits in the second inning and another via a solo home run in the fifth. Though he completed his second straight quality start, Eovaldi received little run support and never really had a shot at a win. Things are looking up for the right-hander, who's posted a 14:3 K:BB while allowing just two earned runs across 12 total innings over his last two starts. He'll next get the ball in a favorable matchup with the Mets this weekend.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Allows one hit over six innings•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Serves up four homers in loss•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Runs out of gas against Yankees•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Scuffles in second outing•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses six no-hit frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...