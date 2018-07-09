Eovaldi (3-3) blanked the Mets across seven innings, allowing just one hit while fanning nine as he notched the win Sunday.

Eovaldi has had his best stuff over his last three starts, allowing just two runs across 19 innings while striking out 23. He was extremely efficient Sunday, as he threw 79 pitches through seven innings, but Tampa Bay decided to pull their starter due to a seven-run lead. Eovaldi will look to keep it rolling in his next outing, which figures to come Friday against Minnesota.