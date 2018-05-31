Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses six no-hit frames
Eovaldi (1-0) allowed just one walk over six no-hit innings in his season debut Wednesday against the Athletics.
Eovaldi was absolutely brilliant in his return from two Tommy John surgeries, his first appearance since 2016 with the Yankees. His fastball reached 100.2 mph according to Brooks Baseball and averaged 98.5, and his splitter was electric, averaging 89.8 mph and inducing three swinging strikes in just 13 offerings. Eovaldi was limited to 70 pitches as the Rays will probably handle him with intense care as 2018 progresses, but the stuff he showed Wednesday night was top tier. He'll make his second start Tuesday against the Nationals.
