Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Transferred to 60-day DL
Eovaldi was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 28-year-old right-hander hit the 60-day disabled list to make room for Vidal Nuno on the 40-man roster. Eovaldi will be eligible for reinstatement as early as May 28 following the move.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Set for one more rehab start•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Looks strong in Friday's rehab start•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Parameters for Friday rehab start established•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Successful bullpen Tuesday•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Could still return in May•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Suffers setback•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...