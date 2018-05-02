Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Up to 99 mph in bullpen session
Eovaldi touched 99 mph in a live bullpen session, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Eovaldi is looking good while rehabbing from late-March arthroscopic elbow surgery. He's targeting a late-May return and remains ahead of his original timetable. The Rays could certainly use him, as the back of their rotation looks shaky even after cutting down to a four-man setup.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Remains ahead of schedule•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Continues to make progress•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Could return in late May•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Already back to throwing•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Will undergo surgery•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Likely headed toward arthroscopic elbow surgery•
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....