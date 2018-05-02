Eovaldi touched 99 mph in a live bullpen session, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi is looking good while rehabbing from late-March arthroscopic elbow surgery. He's targeting a late-May return and remains ahead of his original timetable. The Rays could certainly use him, as the back of their rotation looks shaky even after cutting down to a four-man setup.

