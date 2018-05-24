Eovaldi (elbow) will rejoin the Rays' rotation Monday or Tuesday against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi allowed eight runs on 10 hits over four innings in his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Durham, but he struck out six and manager Kevin Cash said he felt fine afterwards, so his next start will come for the big club. The right-hander, who has been sidelined all season with an elbow issue, most recently pitched in the majors in 2016, when he posted a 4.76 ERA across 124.2 innings with the Yankees.