Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Will undergo surgery

Eovaldi will undergo arthroscopic surgery for loose bodies in his elbow and will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

After further evaluation by the Rays' doctors, the club determined that Eovaldi could be back on the mound by June since there doesn't appear to be any damage within his ligament structure. There should be a better gauge of his timetable once Eovaldi is able to resume throwing. In his place, the club recalled Austin Pruitt from Triple-A Durham.