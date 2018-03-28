Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Will undergo surgery
Eovaldi will undergo arthroscopic surgery for loose bodies in his elbow and will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
After further evaluation by the Rays' doctors, the club determined that Eovaldi could be back on the mound by June since there doesn't appear to be any damage within his ligament structure. There should be a better gauge of his timetable once Eovaldi is able to resume throwing. In his place, the club recalled Austin Pruitt from Triple-A Durham.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Likely headed toward arthroscopic elbow surgery•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Strong spring in comeback from Tommy John•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Scratched due to weather•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: First start pushed back a day•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Fastball nearing triple digits•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Sharp in Sunday's start•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...