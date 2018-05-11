Eovaldi allowed an earned run on two hits over two innings against Fort Myers in his second rehab start for High-A Charlotte on Wednesday. He struck out three.

Eovaldi worked up to 32 pitches overall, 22 of which he threw for strikes, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The hard-throwing right-hander's one major blemish was the solo home run he allowed to Fort Myers' Taylor Grzelakowski, but otherwise, it appeared to be another positive step in his recovery from surgery to repair loose bodies in his elbow. Eovaldi has set May 24 as a potential return date, a timeline that would presumably afford him at least two more rehab outings at the minor-league level.