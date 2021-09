Cruz went 3-for-6 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 11-10 win over the Red Sox.

Cruz launched a solo home run in the eighth inning sandwiched between RBI singles in the first and 10th frames. He also brought home three runs after a fielding error in the fourth and scored on a throwing error. He's scored seven runs with two homers and six RBI over his last four games. Cruz is slashing .269/.340/.509 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI through 497 plate appearances.