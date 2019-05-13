Rays' Neraldo Catalina: Dealt to Tampa Bay
The Rays acquired Catalina from the Mets on Monday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
The 18-year-old right-hander will join the Rays as the player-to-be-named in last week's deal that sent Wilmer Font to the Mets. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 202 pounds, Catalina offers intriguing size and sports a fastball that touches 95 miles per hour, but he's mostly a lottery ticket at this stage of his development. He has yet to make his professional debut since joining the Mets last July after receiving a $150,000 signing bonus.
