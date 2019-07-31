Anderson was traded from Miami to Tampa Bay along with Trevor Richards in exchange for Jesus Sanchez and Ryne Stanek on Wednesday, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Anderson was expected to be in the mix for saves in Miami but may find it tougher to get those opportunities in Tampa. He's a quality arm for the Rays, though, striking out 37.1 percent of opposing hitters on the way to a 3.92 ERA as a 29-year-old rookie. It remains to be seen what exactly his role will be for his new club.