Anderson has been credited with a hold in each of his first two Grapefruit League appearances, firing two clean frames during which he's recorded two strikeouts.

It's a very small sample, but Anderson has put on a pretty convincing impression of the late-inning dominator he was throughout the regular season last year before running out of gas in the postseason. The 30-year-old pitched to a career-best 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP across 19 appearances in 2020, displaying his versatility by garnering six holds and saves apiece. Anderson is likely to see some save opportunities again in 2021, as manager Kevin Cash could well deploy a bit of a closer-by-committee approach now that Jose Alvarado is no longer on the roster.