Anderson spent most of the offseason in St. Petersburg instead of his native Minneapolis to work out at a new facility with the goal of enhancing mobility and strength, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander took his normal amount of time off after the Rays' postseason ended, which means he's a bit behind what is his typical spring schedule. Nevertheless, the right-hander has already thrown one bullpen session and is set for another in the coming days as he begins gearing up for the new campaign. After a dominant regular season during which he posted a career-best 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP across 19 appearances, Anderson clearly struggled with fatigue in the postseason while giving up at least one earned run in each of his last seven October appearances.