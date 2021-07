Anderson (elbow) emerged from a Saturday bullpen session at Tropicana Field feeling good and remains on target for a return at some point in August, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander doesn't yet have an exact starting date for a rehab assignment, but pitching coach Kyle Snyder recently encouraged Anderson to begin upping the intensity on his bullpen sessions. Anderson's rehab work has been encouraging overall, however, and a return at some point in August remains likely.