Anderson (forearm) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will likely also throw a live bullpen Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash was fairly optimistic Wednesday that Anderson would be able to come off the 10-day injured list when first eligible Sunday. However, it appears as though the 30-year-old needs to complete at least one more successful throwing session before rejoining the team. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Anderson is now on track to be activated when the Rays return home to face the Marlins on Sept. 4-6.