Anderson (2-0) notched a win over the Padres on Tuesday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he struck out the side.

The trade-deadline acquisition turned in another brilliant effort, needing just 15 pitches, 12 of which found the strike zone, to get his three outs. Anderson has allowed all of one hit across six scoreless innings over six appearances since arriving from the Marlins on July 31, generating a 14:0 K:BB along the way. While there's no shortage of closing candidates in Tampa with Emilio Pagan and Jose Alvarado now both healthy and available, Anderson is certainly looking like an elite backup option in that regard with his body of work thus far.