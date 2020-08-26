Manager Kevin Cash expressed optimism that Anderson (forearm) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Sunday when first eligible, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Cash reiterated Tuesday that Anderson was "doing well" since being shut down over the weekend with right forearm inflammation, but the skipper didn't specify whether the 30-year-old has resumed throwing. Assuming Anderson can at least complete a pain-free bullpen session within the next few days, he'll have a good chance at meeting his goal of an abbreviated stay on the IL. Anderson had been dominant at the back of the Tampa Bay bullpen prior to hitting the shelf, converting three saves while turning in a 0.54 WHIP and a 15:1 K:BB over 9.1 scoreless innings.