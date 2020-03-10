Rays' Nick Anderson: Cruising through spring
Anderson, who's projected to have a part in closing duties this season, has fired four scoreless, one-hit innings across four appearances in Grapefruit League play.
The right-hander saw his path to closing opportunities open when Emilio Pagan was traded to the Padres, and his performance during the first half of spring training has nothing to dispel the notion he's up to the task of high-leverage work. Anderson boasts a high-90s fastball that dovetails nicely with ninth-inning duties, and his elite 110:18 K:BB across 65 innings with the Rays and Marlins last season underscores the excellent control he also brings to the table.
