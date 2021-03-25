Anderson began dealing with right elbow tightness last week and was throwing about 90-91 mph Wednesday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The elbow issue apparently first surfaced March 17 and led the 30-year-old to take a few days off, and he returned to game action Wednesday throwing about four ticks below his usual fastball velocity. Anderson wasn't throwing at max effort, but manager Kevin Cash still admitted "there's a level of concern." The team plans to see how the right-hander looks Thursday, and he could undergo further evaluation if the elbow remains an issue.