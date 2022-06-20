Anderson will meet with a doctor on Tuesday about his continuing elbow discomfort, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Elbow troubles limited Anderson to just six innings last season, and he's yet to pitch this year while recovering from October surgery. While he was able to throw in some capacity this spring, the issue apparently remains troublesome. He hasn't had a clear return date at any point, but the risk of him missing the entirety of the season seems very real. A clearer picture should emerge after his doctor visit.