Rays' Nick Anderson: Emerging as relief ace
Anderson struck out all four batters he faced en route to collecting his 12th hold of the season Tuesday in the Rays' 2-0 win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Orioles hitters couldn't touch Anderson, who induced swings and misses on seven of his 14 strikes in the 18-pitch appearance. The right-hander has quietly been one of the more valuable trade-deadline additions for any team this season, allowing just one run while posting a 0.38 WHIP and 26:0 K:BB in 13 innings with the Rays. Anderson doesn't look like a threat to unseat Emilio Pagan as closer, but the elite ratios he provides can still make him an asset in mixed leagues even if he's not in the mix for saves.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...