Anderson struck out all four batters he faced en route to collecting his 12th hold of the season Tuesday in the Rays' 2-0 win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Orioles hitters couldn't touch Anderson, who induced swings and misses on seven of his 14 strikes in the 18-pitch appearance. The right-hander has quietly been one of the more valuable trade-deadline additions for any team this season, allowing just one run while posting a 0.38 WHIP and 26:0 K:BB in 13 innings with the Rays. Anderson doesn't look like a threat to unseat Emilio Pagan as closer, but the elite ratios he provides can still make him an asset in mixed leagues even if he's not in the mix for saves.