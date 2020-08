Anderson was credited with his fourth hold in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Anderson mowed through the trio of Luke Voit, Gio Urshela and Mike Ford on just 13 pitches, nine of which he threw for strikes. The right-hander extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 11 appearances in the process, and he now owns a sparkling 15:1 K:BB over 9.1 innings to go along with four holds and three saves.