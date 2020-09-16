Anderson struck out both the batters he faced to record his fifth save of the season in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

The Rays seemingly had a comfortable lead heading into the ninth inning, but after Ryan Sherriff loaded the bases with one out, Anderson got the call with the tying run on deck and stopped the Nats' rally dead in its tracks. The 30-year-old still has yet to allow a run this season, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB over 12 innings with a win and five holds in addition to his saves.