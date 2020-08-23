Anderson and manager Kevin Cash both indicated that the forearm issue that landed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list Sunday isn't considered serious, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "Not really worried," Anderson said. "Honestly, a couple days off and [I'll] kind of get back in the swing of things. Should be good in a week or so."

Players are generally more optimistic about quick returns from injury than club officials, but since Cash was similarly confident that Anderson would be in line for a brief stint on the IL, Anderson's words hold more merit. According to Cash, Anderson was given Thursday off after appearing in games the previous two days, but the right-hander informed the coaching staff he didn't feel right while playing catch Friday. Tampa Bay sent Anderson in for an MRI over the weekend that didn't reveal anything overly concerning, but the team still opted to err on the side of caution by shutting him down. While Anderson is on the mend, the Rays will likely turn to Diego Castillo as their preferred option for save situations.