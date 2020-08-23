The Rays placed Anderson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right forearm inflammation, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Anderson becomes the ninth key Rays pitcher to head to the IL, and the most significant bullpen arm. Though manager Kevin Cash has leaned on multiple pitchers in save situations this season, Anderson has led the Rays' closer committee, converting all three of his save chances while tossing 9.1 scoreless innings and posting a 0.54 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB. While Anderson is sidelined, Diego Castillo and Chaz Roe now look to be the best bets for saves out of the Tampa Bay bullpen.