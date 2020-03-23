Rays' Nick Anderson: Likely top closer entering season
Anderson was "in line to get the bulk of the save opportunities" for the Rays this season before spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's worth noting that the above quote is an observation from Topkin and not a comment from manager Kevin Cash, but the report is probably the clearest indication we'll get that Anderson is the top Rays reliever to own for fantasy purposes. Cash's tendency to play matchups in the ninth inning means that the likes of Diego Castillo and Jose Alvarado could still scoop the occasional save chance, though Anderson's presumed status as Option 1A for closing situations should help alleviate some of the reservations fantasy managers may have had in investing in him. Anderson didn't record a save after coming over from Miami in a July 31 trade last season, but he was arguably the majors' best reliever over the final two months, posting a ridiculous 45.5 K-BB% and 2.11 ERA in 21.1 innings with the Rays.
