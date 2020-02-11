Anderson will be an option to close after the Rays traded Emilio Pagan to San Diego last weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Anderson reached a new level after joining Tampa Bay from Miami at last year's deadline, posting a 2.11 ERA and 41:2 K:BB in 21.1 innings. He was a fairly popular speculative pick in fantasy even before the Pagan trade, and his price will likely soar from here, though it's important to keep in mind the team's tendency to mix and match in the late innings -- 11 players earned saves for the Rays last year, with six earning multiple saves. Diego Castillo, Chaz Roe, Oliver Drake, Colin Poche, Jose Alvarado and Peter Fairbanks will all be in the mix as well.