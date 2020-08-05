Anderson struck out both the batters he faced and did not allow a baserunner to earn the save Tuesday against the Red Sox.

The Rays led comfortably from the fifth inning on, with their bullpen hardly running into trouble until the final frame. In the ninth inning, Anderson was called upon with the bases loaded and a 5-1 lead. He responded by striking out both of the batters he faced to earn his first save of the campaign. It appeared early on this season that the Rays preferred to use Anderson in the highest-leverage situations -- not necessarily as the closer -- but even if that remains the case, he should run into a number of save opportunities throughout the season. His ability to rack up strikeouts and produce solid ratios are also useful, as he has yet to allow an earned run while also letting only two runners reach base through 3.1 innings.