Anderson (3-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.

Anderson continues to mow through the opposition at a highly efficient clip, with Saturday's 17-pitch effort the latest evidence of such. The right-hander got 14 of those offerings into the strike zone while serving as the setup man behind Oliver Drake, who subsequently recorded his second save. The 29-year-old Anderson has three consecutive scoreless outings and has already amassed five holds along with his three victories since his trade-deadline acquisition from the Marlins.