Anderson (1-0) fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays, allowing one hit and no walks.

A modest total of 14 pitches, 11 which impressively got into the strike zone, is all it took for Anderson to record four outs and preserve a 1-1 tie. The 30-year-old inherited a high-leverage situation when he came on with two on and two out in the seventh, but he induced an inning-ending popup from Lourdes Gurriel to strand Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio. Anderson could certainly be in line for closing opportunities at times this season, but his above-average stuff and control also make him a natural fit for a role akin to the one he filled Saturday.