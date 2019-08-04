Anderson (1-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Marlins on Saturday, firing a perfect eighth inning in which he recorded two strikeouts.

The right-handed trade-deadline acquisition breezed through his one frame in just seven pitches, a testament to how locked in he was against his former teammates. Anderson was also impressive in his Rays debut on Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing a hit and ringing up another pair of whiffs over one inning as well. He's been utilized in an eighth-inning role on both occasions, which should be the norm for him for the time being.