Anderson (elbow) has a partial tear of his elbow ligament and is likely to be out past the All-Star break, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Anderson has been battling an elbow issue since March 17 and showed decreased velocity in his latest spring training appearance. Surgery has not recommended, leaving open the possibility that he could return at some point late in the season. The injury removes Anderson from the Rays' closer picture, leaving Diego Castillo and Pete Fairbanks as the most likely pitchers to account for saves.