Anderson (forearm) threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Marlins on Friday to earn his fourth save of the season. He struck out one batter and issued one walk.

Activated earlier in the day, Anderson was thrust into a save chance in his very first appearance back from a forearm injury. He needed 22 pitches to record three outs, but Anderson got the job done, and manager Kevin Cash's bullpen management Friday hints at Anderson being the preferred closing option moving forward. Peter Fairbanks and Diego Castillo pitched the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.