Anderson (foot) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Anderson was sent down in late August but was recently shut down for the remainder of the season due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. His placement on the injured list will help to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Dusten Knight, whose contract was selected Wednesday. Anderson's foot issue isn't considered significant, so it seems likely that he'll have a relatively normal offseason program.