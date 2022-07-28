Anderson (elbow) will report to Triple-A Durham on Saturday to continue his rehab assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Anderson began his rehab assignment last week in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, and he'll move up to the Triple-A level after making two appearances in the FCL. The veteran right-hander was limited to six innings last year due to elbow issues and underwent surgery in October, so he'll likely require a couple weeks in the upper minors before being cleared to rejoin the Rays.