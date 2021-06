Anderson (elbow) is throwing "nice and easy" but is still "quite a ways away," according to manager Kevin Cash, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's good to hear that Anderson is throwing, and Topkin notes the Rays are optimistic that he will be able to return this season. However, it also sounds like his return is not imminent. In the meantime, Diego Castillo, Pete Fairbanks and J.P. Feyereisen are all options at the end of games for Tampa Bay.