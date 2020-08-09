Anderson faced one batter and induced a flyout to earn the save in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Tampa Bay held a 5-1 lead entering the final frame, but New York rallied for two runs, prompting Anderson to be called upon to face Aaron Judge with a runner on second base. It was the right-hander's second save of the season, both of which occurred with him entering with at least one runner on base and the tying run at the plate. Anderson is clearly one of manager Kevin Cash's most trusted relievers, but early on in 2020 that's meant he's utilized in the highest-leverage situations, not necessarily as the closer. The 30-year-old should still record some saves along the way as he has thus far while firing 4.1 scoreless innings, but it won't be with the consistency of a traditional closer.