Manager Kevin Cash said that Anderson (elbow) felt good after throwing 20 pitches during live batting practice Tuesday, and that the right-hander will start a rehab assignment with the club's rookie-level affiliate in the coming days, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Anderson has been targeting an August return to the Rays' bullpen after missing the entire season to this point with a partially torn ligament in his throwing elbow. The right-hander appears to be well on track to satisfy that timeline, as he will likely get a handful of minor-league outings under his belt before being activated within the next few weeks. Anderson posted an impressive 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP across 16.1 innings in 2020, so he could have a chance to reclaim a high-leverage role when he returns.