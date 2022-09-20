Anderson, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Aug. 22, won't pitch again this season after recently dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After performing as arguably one of the Rays' top relievers during the team's 2019 and 2020 postseason runs, Anderson has struggled to stay healthy over the subsequent two seasons. He spent the first four and half months of the current season on the injured list while recovering from the elbow surgery he underwent last October, and he had struggled to regain top form since returning to action for Durham. He logged a 5.63 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 16 innings for Durham before making his 17th and final appearance for the affiliate Sept. 10. The foot issue isn't considered a major concern, but he'll get a head start on his offseason nonetheless. The Rays may face a tough decision on whether to tender Anderson a contract heading into the 2023 season.