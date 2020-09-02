Anderson (forearm) threw a successful sim game Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Manager Kevin Cash said that Anderson's bullpen session Monday was "very encouraging," and he had another positive update regarding his throwing session Wednesday. The right-hander could potentially return for the Rays' weekend series against the Marlins as long as he continues to respond well.
