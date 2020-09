Anderson struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning Monday, earning the save against the Mets.

Despite retiring the Mets 5-6-7 hitters in order, Anderson needed 21 pitches to get out of the inning thanks to an 11-pitch at-bat by Robinson Cano. The 30-year-old righty now owns a stellar 0.60 ERA and 25:2 K:BB across 15 innings this season.