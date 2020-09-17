Anderson (1-1) was charged with the loss in an extra-inning defeat at the hands of the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing a hit on two runs (one earned) over one inning while striking out the side.

The normally reliable right-hander finally faltered, surrendering a two-run home run to Luis Garcia with inning-opening baserunner Carter Kieboom aboard in the 10th to snap a 2-2 tie. Anderson rebounded to mow down Victor Robles, Michael Taylor and Jake Noll on swinging strikeouts, but he was ultimately saddled with the loss when the Nationals' McGowin returned the favor against a trio of Rays in the home half of the frame. Despite the stumble, Anderson now has an eye-popping 22:2 K:BB across 13 innings, with just 23 of the 47 batters he's faced successfully putting the ball in play against him.