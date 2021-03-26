Anderson expects to try a platelet-rich plasma injection or stem cell treatment to address his partially torn elbow ligament, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Anderson's elbow woes are expected to keep him out until after the All-Star break. He's not planning on undergoing surgery at this point, though the aforementioned treatments don't have a 100 percent success rate, so he may be forced to change his plans eventually. Diego Castillo and Pete Fairbanks look like the top ninth-inning options in his absence, though the Rays are famously creative with their pitchers' roles, so it's always possible someone else enters the picture.