Bitsko underwent right shoulder surgery Tuesday to address a labrum injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 24th overall pick of the 2020 draft will miss at least part of the 2021 campaign, but he won't have an official recovery timeline until he gets into his rehab work later on. The 18-year-old took part in a throwing program after the draft in June with the absence of a minor-league season. Bitsko wasn't likely to see the majors in his first professional season regardless, but his pro debut will have to wait a bit longer due to the procedure.