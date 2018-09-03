Ciuffo's contract was selected from Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Ciuffo was suspended for the first 50 games of the season after violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Since returning, he hit a modest .262/.301/.380 in 60 games for Durham. He'll fight for playing time with Jesus Sucre and Adam Moore while Michael Perez is out with a hamstring injury.

