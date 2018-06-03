The Rays promoted Ciuffo to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ciuffo was assigned to High-A Charlotte coming off his 50-game suspension and played only two games for the Stone Crabs. The 23-year-old had a .245/.319/.385 slash line with 95 strikeouts in 371 at-bats in 2017 at the Double-A level.

