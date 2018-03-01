Rays' Nick Ciuffo: Exits prematurely following hit to head
Ciuffo (suspension) was carted off the field Thursday after getting hit in the head by a backswing, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ciuffo spent a bit of time on the ground before finally exiting on a cart, which makes it seem like the issue is rather serious. No word has come forth as to what the actual injury is, but more information should emerge once the training staff gets a better look at him. Regardless of his health, he'll be out until at least late May anyway due to a 50-game suspension he received early in February.
